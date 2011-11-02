UPDATE 1-Walter Energy posts lower Q3 profit on higher costs

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $1.21 vs $2.55 a year-ago
* Q3 rev doubles to $690.1 mln
* Sees Q4 EPS in range $1.91-$2.39 vs est $2.63 (Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Walter Energy posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs, and the coal miner forecast fourth-quarter profit below market expectations, sending its shares down 6 percent in extended trade.
The company expects fourth-quarter profit to be $1.91-$2.39 per share. Analysts, on average, are expecting profit of $2.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter earnings fell to $76.2 million, or $1.21 per share, from $136.2 million, or $2.55 per share, a year ago.
Revenue almost doubled to $690.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $722.1 million.
Third-quarter selling, general and administrative costs more than doubled to $43.1 million.
Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were down 6 percent at $69.30 in after-market trade. They closed at $73.73 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.