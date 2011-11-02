UPDATE 1-Walter Energy posts lower Q3 profit on higher costs

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 EPS $1.21 vs $2.55 a year-ago

* Q3 rev doubles to $690.1 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS in range $1.91-$2.39 vs est $2.63 (Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Walter Energy posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs, and the coal miner forecast fourth-quarter profit below market expectations, sending its shares down 6 percent in extended trade.

The company expects fourth-quarter profit to be $1.91-$2.39 per share. Analysts, on average, are expecting profit of $2.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter earnings fell to $76.2 million, or $1.21 per share, from $136.2 million, or $2.55 per share, a year ago.

Revenue almost doubled to $690.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $722.1 million.

Third-quarter selling, general and administrative costs more than doubled to $43.1 million.

Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were down 6 percent at $69.30 in after-market trade. They closed at $73.73 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)