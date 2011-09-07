Walter Energy shares spike on news of possible bid

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Shares of Walter Energy Inc WLT.N jumped more than 25 percent Wednesday morning after a report that Anglo American (AAL.L) was weighing a bid for the coal miner.
The Times of London newspaper reported that Anglo could bid $120 per share for the producer of metallurgical coal, which is use to make steel.
Walter's stock rose 25 percent to $94.08 just after the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Walter declined to discuss the newspaper story.
"We don't comment on rumors or speculation," Walter spokesman Michael Monahan said. "That's what it is at this point." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by John Wallace)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: