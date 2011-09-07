版本:
2011年 9月 7日

Walter Energy shares spike on news of possible bid

NEW YORK, Sept 7 Shares of Walter Energy Inc WLT.N jumped more than 25 percent Wednesday morning after a report that Anglo American (AAL.L) was weighing a bid for the coal miner.

The Times of London newspaper reported that Anglo could bid $120 per share for the producer of metallurgical coal, which is use to make steel.

Walter's stock rose 25 percent to $94.08 just after the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Walter declined to discuss the newspaper story.

"We don't comment on rumors or speculation," Walter spokesman Michael Monahan said. "That's what it is at this point." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by John Wallace)

