Walter Energy posts larger loss on one-time charge

Feb 20 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc reported a larger fourth-quarter loss after taking a $140.2 million charge.

Net loss increased to $174.3 million, or $2.79 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $71 million or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue slid about 1 percent to $472 million.
