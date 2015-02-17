CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Walter Energy posts bigger-than-expected loss as met coal sales fall

(Corrects paragraph four to say Peabody cut its dividend, while
Feb 17 U.S. coal miner Walter Energy Inc
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as it sold less
metallurgical coal after suspending mining operations in Canada.
Volumes of metallurgical coal, used in the steel-making
process, fell to 2 million metric tons (MMTs) from 2.9 MMTs a
year earlier, the company said.
Walter Energy also forecast metallurgical coal sales to fall
to 8.5 MMTs to 9 MMTs in 2015 from $9.7 MMTs in 2014, helping to
send its shares down more than 8 percent to $1.00 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
The company suspended its quarterly dividend last month to
improve "financial flexibility". Arch Coal Inc has also
suspended its dividend, while Peabody Energy Corp has
slashed its payout.
U.S. coal miners have been slashing costs to offset
persistently weak coal prices caused by sluggish demand from
Europe and Asia, especially China.
Walter Energy's cost of sales fell 26.5 percent to $275.2
million in the quarter.
The company's net loss narrowed to $128.1 million, or $1.83
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $174.3
million, or $2.79 per share, a year earlier.
However, Walter Energy posted a quarterly loss of $1.97 per
share on an adjusted basis, bigger than the analysts' average
estimate of $1.59, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 39.5 percent to $285.6 million, well below the
average analyst estimate of $326.6 million.
Walter Energy's stock had fallen about 90 percent in the
past 12 months to its close of $1.09 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.
