BRIEF-Walter Meier reports H1 net income of CHF 102.8 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 14 Walter Meier AG : * Says H1 net income for the period comes to CHF 102.8 million due to spin-off
effects (prior year CHF 29.0 million) * Says H1 adjusted net income for the period of CHF 6.2 million (adjusted
prior-year figure CHF 7.6 million) * Says group's sales almost halved compared to same period of the prior year,
falling to CHF 190.9 million in H1 2014 * Says expects the group's continuing operations to match prior-year sales in
the 2014 financial year * Says is less positive about its chances of closing the gap in EBIT and net
income before the end of 2014 * Says results for the 2014 financial year are expected to fall short of the
prior-year level * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1AfyVtU] * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.