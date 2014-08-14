BRIEF-Walter Meier reports H1 net income of CHF 102.8 million

Aug 14 Walter Meier AG : * Says H1 net income for the period comes to CHF 102.8 million due to spin-off

effects (prior year CHF 29.0 million) * Says H1 adjusted net income for the period of CHF 6.2 million (adjusted

prior-year figure CHF 7.6 million) * Says group's sales almost halved compared to same period of the prior year,

falling to CHF 190.9 million in H1 2014 * Says expects the group's continuing operations to match prior-year sales in

the 2014 financial year * Says is less positive about its chances of closing the gap in EBIT and net

income before the end of 2014 * Says results for the 2014 financial year are expected to fall short of the

prior-year level * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1AfyVtU]