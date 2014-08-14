版本:
BRIEF-Walter Meier acquires FRIAP FEURON

Aug 14 Walter Meier AG : * Says acquires FRIAP FEURON to bolster its position in the thermal storage

growth market * Says acquires all shares in FRIAP FEURON AG, which is based in Ittigen

(Canton of Bern) * Says integration of business activities and merger with Walter Meier (Klima

Schweiz) AG due to be completed by the end of 2014 * Source text - ID:bit.ly/1oLgWTm * Further company coverage
