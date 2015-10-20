UPDATE 1-U.S. ends probe of Wal-Mart on 'Made in USA' logo

(Adds details)

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces U.S. laws against deceptive advertising, said on Tuesday that it had closed a probe of Wal-Mart Stores Inc regarding products advertised as "Made in USA."

The FTC closed the probe without action after Wal-Mart dropped all "Made in USA" logos from products on its website, the FTC said in a letter to the company that was posted on the agency's website.

Wal-Mart has since redesigned its "Made in USA" logos for some products to be more informative about how much of the product was made domestically and how much was made overseas, the FTC noted in its letter.

"Based on your actions and other factors, the staff has decided not to pursue this investigation any further," FTC staff attorney Julia Solomon Ensor wrote in the letter.

The watchdog group Truth in Advertising had said in July that it had found more than 100 instances of products labeled "Made in USA" when the manufacturers' label disagreed.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham)