REFILE-China's Wanda Cinema to take over Legendary Pictures for $5.7 bln

SINGAPORE May 12 Chinese tycoon Wang Jianlin's
Wanda Cinema Line Corp, the country's biggest
cinemas operator, said on Thursday it plans to acquire
movie-making affiliate Wanda Media for 37.2 billion yuan ($5.7
billion) in cash and shares.
Wanda Cinema, whose parent Dalian Wanda Group acquired U.S.
film studio Legendary Entertainment in January for about $3.5
billion, said in a filing with the Shenzhen stock
exchange that it now aims to acquire Wanda Media, the current
owner of Legendary Pictures.
The company also said it plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan
in a private placement of shares to help fund the building of
theatres and replenish working capital.
"The completed transaction will help the listed company set
a global strategy in consolidating film assets at home and
abroad," it said.
In 2012 Dalian Wanda bought AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
, North America's second-largest cinema chain, for $2.6
billion.
Wanda Cinema's shares will remain suspended since a halt on
February 24.
