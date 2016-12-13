S&P says may cut Wanda Commercial rating again if no relisting within 2 yrs

HONG KONG Dec 13 Ratings agency S&P said it
could lower the debt rating on Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties again, after downgrading it for a second time in 2016
on Monday, if the Chinese developer does not list on the
mainland within the next two years.
S&P downgraded the rating on Wanda Commercial, owned by
China's richest man Wang Jianlin, by one notch to "BBB-" on
Monday, citing rising financial leverage and slower than
expected asset disposal at China's largest commercial developer.
Another downgrade will push the rating into "junk" category.
Wanda Commercial's outlook remains "negative", S&P said, due
to uncertainty over a proposed listing in mainland China.
Dalian Wanda Group delisted Wanda Commercial from Hong Kong
in a $4.4 billion buyout offer earlier this year, with an aim to
re-list it in China, either through a backdoor listing or a
public offer, where it hopes to gain better valuations.
However, a re-listing has proven more difficult than
expected as China's securities regulator has increased scrutiny
due to concerns over the huge valuation gap between domestic and
overseas stocks, and amid concern over speculation in shell
company shares.
Wanda Commercial's strategy impacted its rating, S&P said.
"Wanda has adjusted down its target of opening more than 60
new malls each year to more than 50, and now relies more on the
asset-light strategy, but its visible asset disposal has been
weak," S&P director Cindy Huang told a briefing by phone on
Tuesday.
"So its carrying assets in the balance sheet are larger than
anticipated and hence increases its leverage position."
But Wanda Commercial's funding cost is not expected to be
greatly affected by the downgrade because it relies more on
onshore financing, which is not impacted by the S&P rating, she
said.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)