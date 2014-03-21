Wanda Cinemas to install 780 sets of RealD Inc 3D equipment

BEIJING, March 21 China's Wanda Cinemas, the
cinema subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, will install 780 sets
of RealD Inc 3D equipment in cinemas in China over the
next three years, the company said on its website on Friday.
Dalian Wanda is a Chinese conglomerate with interests in
commercial property, hotels and tourism. In 2012 it bought U.S.
cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc for $2.6
billion.
California, U.S.-based RealD licenses 3D equipment to
cinemas in more than 1,000 cinemas in 74 countries.
