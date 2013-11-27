UPDATE 1-W&T says regulatory notices may affect Gulf of Mexico ops

Nov 27 U.S. oil and gas producer W&T Offshore
Inc said it had recently received notices from U.S.
government regulators related to environmental issues that could
affect some of its operations on federal oil and gas leases in
the Gulf of Mexico.
W&T said it received a notice from the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency's Suspension and Debarment Division on Nov.
19, suspending the company, and proposing a three-year
debarment, from participating in future federal contracts.
Another notice from the regulators provides a narrower
prohibition on federal contracts. The notices relate to the
company's previously disclosed plea agreement and conviction on
two criminal counts in 2009.
W&T was charged with one felony count of tampering with, or
inaccurately rendering, a monitoring method required to be
maintained under the Clean Water Act, and another count for the
negligent discharge of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. ()
The company said on Wednesday that it also received a letter
from the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management notifying that it no longer qualified for a waiver of
some supplemental bonding requirements for potential offshore
decommissioning.
Supplemental bonding ensures that lessees are capable of
meeting their financial obligations and complying with laws
associated with the decommissioning of offshore oil and gas
facilities in federal waters.
" ... these regulatory actions are undeserved and do not
reflect the degree of financial and operational responsibility
and current record of compliance that the company has
demonstrated in its Gulf of Mexico operations," W&T said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The company said it was taking necessary actions to quickly
resolve these matters.