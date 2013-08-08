COLUMN- Jeff Bezos and the new publishing revolution

By Nicholas Wapshott
Aug 8 The last few days have seen a flurry of
purchases of ailing print journalism flagships. The Boston Globe
was sold. Newsweek changed hands again. And, most spectacular of
all, the Washington Post was bought for chump change. Meanwhile,
the Tribune group - publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the
Chicago Tribune - is readying itself for sale.
There is nothing new about rich men buying newspapers. The
surest way to enhance personal prestige is to become a press
magnate. As Rupert Murdoch's second wife Anna replied when asked
how she was enjoying Beverly Hills, "It's not the same if you
don't own the paper." But something more interesting is going on
than social climbing. New technology billionaires are picking up
old money properties for a song. Online is moving in on hard
copy. This is not evolution, it is a revolution.
The history of the press from its inception, when Bi Sheng
invented moving type in 1041, to the proliferation of online
publications today, has been a succession of tidal waves as
typeset printing and rival media technologies have battled it
out. Despite the contention that capitalism thrives on
competition, in practice the market tends towards monopoly.
In the second half of the twentieth century, press lords
found it easier to buy rival papers and merge them with their
own than compete with smarter reporting and more dramatic
pictures. By the turn of the twenty-first century, many American
cities were left with one upmarket broadsheet and one downmarket
tabloid, often owned by the same person. For 50 years until the
Internet hit, press barons got rich by cornering the market in
supply and milking their advertising monopoly.
Monopolism was bad for business and worse for journalism.
Like all monopolies, from Amtrak to the Post Office, monopolist
papers turn in on themselves and take their readers for granted.
For instance, the New York Times Company's domination of the
eastern seaboard, bolstered by the Globe in Boston and TV
stations, ill served its customers by squeezing out competition
and encouraged the company's managers to rest on their laurels.
Unaccountable to market forces, their journalists combine into
an unassailable, inaccessible priesthood, responsible to no one.
Their concomitant complacency has contributed to the widespread
hatred for the self-serving habits of what those who feel shut
out call "the mainstream media."
The golden age of city or regional monopoly papers came to
an end when news could increasingly be found online for free.
What the Internet revealed was that papers across the land had
been publishing near-identical news and views. A report for a
New York paper was almost word-for-word the same as for a Los
Angeles paper. Monopolism had bred laziness in a rough and ready
trade that prospers best when it's sharp, critical and
competitive.
Now, if you are under 50, your main news source is more
likely to be a social network than a newspaper that you will
read not in hard copy but on a phone. Paywalls have not helped
turn the tide against online sources; few papers have enough
genuinely original content to warrant a subscription. Why pay
for the New York Post when you can get identical gossip with
more pizazz free from the London Daily Mail? Meanwhile, the
plethora of online aggregators like the Huffington Post and
sites such as Politico steal readers and ad revenue.
The only publications immune to this trend are financial
papers like the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal,
whose readers offset expensive subscriptions as a
business-to-business expense. General interest papers cannot
compete. This puts into contention Murdoch's strategy of turning
the Journal into a family paper to rival the New York Times. How
long before the inexorable drift downmarket, replacing news on
stocks and companies with sports, fashion, gossip, food, local
news, travel and the rest, drives business readers elsewhere?
The current wave of press acquisitions sees online
billionaires stepping in to save ancient brands with the promise
of delivering much needed know-how about how to make money in
cyberspace that old-school print owners so conspicuously lack.
So Michael Bloomberg bought BusinessWeek, Etienne Uzac,
publisher of International Business Times and other online
titles, bought Newsweek, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos bought the
Washington Post. (John Henry's purchase of the Boston Globe and
Warren Buffett's acquisition of Media General are inspired by a
different calculation: that truly local publications can survive
because they provide parochial news that is exclusive.)
The arrival of Internet billionaires into the cozy world of
hard copy has sent shivers down the spines of some journalists.
There is talk Bezos might start paying contributors by the click
or might impose his libertarian views on the editorial board,
which, under the benign neglect of the Grahams, has long been
allowed to run its own show. Bezos says he has little interest
in journalism per se. He is excited instead by the challenge of
making a silk purse out of a pig's ear.
But why shouldn't Bezos throw his weight around? Why should
he subsidize a jungle gym for journalists? He who slips the
nickel in the jukebox picks the disc. That the new owner
shouldn't be allowed to promote a world-view he believes in
seems a strange argument from reporters on the verge of
extinction. Journalists tend to be an ungrateful lot; if they
were more respectful they would be inferior journalists. But
what alternative to a white knight purchase of the Post did they
have in mind?
Employed too long by monopoly news and comment providers can
make journalists forget that pluralism is the essence of a free
press, and a free press the essence of democracy. The more
voices available from the broadest of backgrounds, the more
voters can choose what they find plausible or important.
Democracy, like jury trial, assumes that, taken at random,
people are fair-minded and can tell the difference between truth
and lies. If online proprietors start pushing a preposterous
line, they will be found out. Look how MySpace was abandoned as
soon as users felt manipulated and taken for granted.
The Internet has provided a near-perfect market in goods and
services, which has reinvigorated commerce, reduced prices, and
increased living standards. A similar market operates in
information, as seen in the rise of popular political movements
spurred by the Internet. The only way to deter democracy is to
limit ownership of the press and restrict Internet use, as in
the dictatorships of China, Russia and North Korea.
Reporting is expensive, so journalists have always been
beholden to wealthy owners. In the past they have been called
Pulitzer, Hearst, McCormick, Graham, Sulzberger, Newhouse,
Chandler, Murdoch and Bancroft. Today's online moguls -
Bloomberg, Bezos, Uzac, Huffington, Diller, Gates, Zuckerberg,
Page, Brin, Case and the rest - seem a fair cross-section of
humanity representing a broad swathe of views. If they are ever
tempted to step too far from rational thought they will find
themselves atop a fast diminishing asset.