Warburg Pincus-led group places $200 mln bet on Vietnam retail growth

HONG KONG May 29 A consortium led by U.S.
buyouts fund Warburg Pincus said on Wednesday it has
agreed to buy around 20 percent of the retail unit of Vietnam's
Vingroup Joint Stock Co for $200 million, betting on
retail growth in the Asian country.
The unit, Vincom Retail, is Vietnam's largest owner and
operator of shopping malls with seven assets valued at around
$1.1 billion.
The deal is Warburg's first investment in Vietnam, and it is
the largest initial investment to date in a Vietnamese company
by a global private equity firm.
Warburg said the investment in Vincom Retail should benefit
from the country's "favorable long-term economic outlook," rapid
urbanisation and growing middle class.
Warburg has the right to participate in future capital
raisings by Vingroup for up to $25 million, while the consortium
has the right to invest an additional $100 million in Vincom
Retail for expansion and future retail property-related deals.
Citigroup was hired as the sole financial advisor to
Vingroup, while Credit Suisse was sole financial
advisor to Warburg Pincus.