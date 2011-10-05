UPDATE 1-Warburg Pincus hires Nexen exec Reinsborough

Oct 5 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
[WP.UL] said Wednesday it has hired former Nexen Inc NXY.N
NXY.TO executive Brian Reinsborough as an
executive-in-residence, to help the firm look for new business
in the energy sector.
Reinsborough was president and chief executive of the oil
and gas company's U.S. unit and previously helped set Nexen's
exploration program in the Gulf of Mexico.
Peter Kagan, head of Warburg's energy group, said
Reinsborough's "extensive experience and keen understanding of
deepwater oil exploration is invaluable to our firm's greater
understanding of current and future investments in this segment
of the energy sector."
Reinsborough will be based in Dallas.
(Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)