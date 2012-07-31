Warburg Pincus enters into second China deal in a month

HONG KONG, July 31 Global buyout fund Warburg
Pincus entered into its second China deal in a month
after investing $55 million in a Chinese maternity, infant and
kidswear retailer, in a sign of rising private equity investment
activity in China.
Warburg in early July paid $200 million for a minority stake
in privately-owned China Auto Rental Holdings Inc, after the car
rentals company pulled its U.S. IPO in April due to market
turmoil.
Warburg has invested in China Kidswant Investment Holdings
Co Ltd for an undisclosed stake, Kidswant, as the retailer is
known, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The investment will be used for Nanjing-headquartered
Kidswant's plans to open more stores and expand geographical
coverage.
Kidswant targets medium to high-income households with
infants and children up to 14 years old, and has nine stores in
the Yangtze River Delta region and Chongqing. The company also
provides pre-school and English teaching for children.
New York-headquartered Warburg made its first investment in
China in 1994, and since then, has invested over $3 billion in
companies including 7 Days Inn, Guangzhou R&F Properties
and Harbin Pharmaceutical.