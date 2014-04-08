版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 14:24 BJT

BRIEF-Warburg Pincus acquires majority stake in Mercator from Dnata

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Warburg Pincus - is acquiring a majority stake in Mercator from Dnata, part of Emirates Group

* Warburg Pincus LLC - investment by Warburg Pincus will enable Mercator to strengthen its competitive position, increase its market share and accelerate global growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐