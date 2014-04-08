BRIEF-Warburg Pincus acquires majority stake in Mercator from Dnata

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
* Warburg Pincus - is acquiring a majority stake in Mercator from Dnata, part of Emirates Group
* Warburg Pincus LLC - investment by Warburg Pincus will enable Mercator to strengthen its competitive position, increase its market share and accelerate global growth
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
* One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock