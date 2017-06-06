版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 6日 星期二 20:00 BJT

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus to invest $300 mln in Princeton GV

MUMBAI, June 6 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will invest up to $300 million in Princeton Growth Ventures which aims to build a global tech, media and telecoms (TMT) infrastructure business.

Princeton GV's business will particularly focus on data centres and digital media services in emerging markets such as India and China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe telecom companies will increasingly divest non-core assets, which should lead to a number of attractive investment opportunities in data centres and the broader TMT infrastructure sector," Viraj Sawhney, managing director, Warburg Pincus, said in the statement. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐