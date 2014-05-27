UPDATE 1-Warburg Pincus eyes $840 mln sale of UK survival firm Survitec

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds valuation, company details)
By Freya Berry and Mike Stone
LONDON/NEW YORK May 27 Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is exploring a sale of UK survival equipment company Survitec and is looking at launching a process this year, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
A deal could give the company a valuation in excess of 500 million pounds ($840 million), according to an industry source. Goldman Sachs is the frontrunner for the mandate, two of the sources said.
Survitec provides survival products from lifejackets to anti-gravity suits to the marine, aviation and defence industries among others.
The process is still at an early stage and no decisions have yet been made, although both strategic and private equity options are being explored, one of the sources said.
Warburg Pincus bought Survitec in 2010 from private equity group Montagu for 280 million pounds ($471 million).
Warburg Pincus declined to comment.
($1 = 0.5952 British Pounds) (Editing by Alex Smith and David Evans)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.