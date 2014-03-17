Warburg Pincus appoints LCH Clearnet chairman as senior adviser

LONDON, March 17 Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus has employed the chairman of LCH Clearnet Group as a senior adviser to locate new investments in the European financial services sector, the company said on Monday.

Jacques Aigrain, also a non-executive director of the London Stock Exchange and advertising firm WPP, and a former M&A head at JP Morgan, has joined Warburg Pincus to help to expand the firm's European investments.

U.S. investors and private equity funds are increasingly seeking out companies across the Atlantic, as they look to capitalise on Europe's nascent recovery.

"We've started to see more of an opportunity in Europe," said Dan Zilberman, head of European financial services at Warburg Pincus.

"Any time you have a recession or a declining economy, if you believe the economy will rebound there's a real growth opportunity."

Warburg Pincus has invested $3.5 billion in financial services businesses since 2008, including a stake in Spain's Santander Asset Management.