MOVES-Warburg Pincus hires ex-Deutsche Bank CFO Stefan Krause

June 15 New York-based private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said it appointed Stefan Krause, former chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank AG, as senior adviser.

Krause will be responsible for identifying and evaluating new investments for the firm in Europe, Warburg Pincus said.

He joined Deutsche Bank as CFO from Bayerische Motoren Werke AG in 2008. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)