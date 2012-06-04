UPDATE 1-Warburg to buy stake in India's Future Cap for $100 mln

* To buy controlling stake at 18 pct premium to pvs closing
* Deal to help Future Group reduce debt by 43 bln rupees
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, June 4 Warburg Pincus LLC has
agreed to buy a controlling stake in Future Capital Holdings
for nearly $100 million, helping the U.S. private
equity firm to expand its presence in India's financial services
sector.
Future Capital, which provides consumer and mortgage loans,
said in a statement Warburg would initially buy a 53.7 percent
holding from group company Pantaloon Retail.
The deal at 162 rupees per share, or 18 percent premium to
Future's Friday's closing price, would cost Cloverdell
Investment, an affiliate of Warburg, about 5.5 billion rupees
($98.8 million). It would then make a public offer to the
remaining shareholders.
Warburg would also inject 1 billion rupees of primary
capital through a preferential allotment by Future Capital, the
Indian company said.
Future Group, whose main activity is running hypermarket
chains such as Big Bazaar, has been looking to exit its non-core
businesses. The transaction would help slash the group's debt by
43 billion rupees.
"It will bring down our debt to lower than 20 billion
rupees," a Future Group source said.
Future Capital, which has 47 billion rupees of assets,
posted a 115 percent jump in net profit to 1.06 billion rupees
for the fiscal year ended March.
The company, with a market value of $158.4 million, said
Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V. Vaidyanathan would
continue to lead the operations.
Morgan Stanley was the lead financial advisor to Pantaloon
while Enam Securities acted as the co-advisor to Future Group.
Warburg Pincus, which manages about $40 billion globally,
has invested about $3 billion in India, including in private
sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Private equity companies invested $1.8 billion in India in
2011, almost unchanged from $1.7 billion the year before,
according to Thomson Reuters data. They have invested about $800
million so far this year, the data showed.
Shares in Future Capital, which have risen 11 percent in
since the start of the year, added more than 6 percent by 0840
GMT in a Mumbai market that was down 0.5 percent.