Warburg Pincus to buy India's Future Capital-source

MUMBAI, June 4 U.S. private equity firm Warburg
Pincus LLC has agreed to buy a controlling stake in
Indian financial services company Future Capital Holdings
for 5.5 billion rupees ($98.8 million), a source with
direct knowledge said on Monday.
Warburg will pay 162 rupees per share, an 18 percent premium
to Future Capital's Friday closing price, for a 53.7 percent
stake.
Future Capital, which is currently controlled by Pantaloon
Retail, is a non-banking finance company that gives
consumer and mortgage loans and has a market capitalisation of
$158.4 million.