UPDATE 2-Warburg Pincus hires Cisco's top dealmaker

NEW YORK, Aug 22 Private equity firm Warburg
Pincus [WP.UL] said on Monday it had hired Charles Carmel,
Cisco Systems Inc's (CSCO.O) top dealmaker, who led the tech
giant's acquisitions of WebEx and Scientific Atlanta.
Cisco named Hilton Romanski as head of its corporate
business development team, replacing Carmel.
Carmel's departure comes at a time when Cisco's growth has
slowed. Cisco has announced plans to cut 15 percent of its
staff and exit weak business as it struggles to deal with
increased competition and a weak economy.
Carmel, who was vice president of corporate development at
Cisco, joins Warburg Pincus' San Francisco office as a managing
director.
At Cisco, Carmel led a 45-person team responsible for
worldwide acquisitions and venture capital investment strategy,
according to his LinkedIn profile.
He led more than 30 acquisitions totaling over $20 billion
during his 10-year stint at Cisco and also managed the firm's
$2 billion venture portfolio, according to the profile.
These deals include Cisco's purchase of cable set-top box
maker Scientific Atlanta in 2006 for $6.9 billion, and online
video conferencing company WebEx for $2.9 billion in 2007.
Before joining Cisco in 2001, Carmel was an investment
banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) technology
investment banking group.
"We look forward to Charles adding to the breadth and depth
of our global TMT platform by leveraging his network of
relationships he has cultivated in Silicon Valley and
throughout the sector worldwide," said Pat Hackett, head of
technology, media and telecommunications group at Warburg
Pincus.
Warburg has more than $30 billion in assets under
management. Founded in 1966, the firm has raised 13 private
equity funds which have invested more than $35 billion in over
650 companies, including more than $13.5 billion in technology,
media and telecommunications.
Romanski who took on the role, effective immediately, spent
the last year as part of Cisco's Service Provider Business
leadership team. Before that, he spent nearly 10 years on
Cisco's Corporate Development team.
Cisco's shares were off 0.6 percent at $14.98 in late
trading on Monday afternoon.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York and Jim Finkle in
Boston; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Matthew Lewis)