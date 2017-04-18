MOVES-EMC executive joins Warburg Pincus as adviser

| April 18
April 18 Paul Maritz, a technology executive who
held senior roles at EMC Corp, Microsoft Corp and
VMWare Inc, has joined Warburg Pincus LLC as an industry
adviser, the private equity firm announced on Tuesday.
Maritz, 62, will advise Warburg Pincus on software
investments with a focus on cloud computing and machine
learning. Machine learning is an emerging technology that can
help predict behavior based on past patterns by crunching large
amounts of data.
Maritz is executive chairman of EMC's Pivotal unit and is on
the board of directors of VMware Inc, where he had
served as a CEO from 2008 to 2012. Computer maker Dell Inc
bought EMC for about $67 billion last year and now owns 80
percent of VMware.
Warburg Pincus, which has $44 billion in private equity
assets under management, is looking to invest more in machine
learning technology, especially as it can be applied to
companies, Warburg Pincus' managing director, Cary Davis, said
in an interview.
Some of the technology companies that Warburg has invested
in, such as cyber security firm CrowdStrike, use machine
learning in some of their offerings but the firm has not made an
investment in a company that focuses solely on the technology.
"Business to business (B2B) machine learning in the next 10
years will be as big as enterprise software is now," Davis said.
Maritz was an adviser to Warburg Pincus 15 years ago and
founded Pi Corporation, a software firm backed by Warburg that
was sold to EMC in 2008.
Maritz will join a handful of other industry technology
advisers at Warburg Pincus, including Scot Melland, a former CEO
of human resources software company DHI Group Inc who
joined the firm in 2015.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Bill
Trott)