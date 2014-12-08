版本:
BRIEF-Warburg Pincus appoints new executive-in-residence

Dec 8 Warburg Pincus Llc

* Appointment of Andrew Sukawaty as an executive-in-residence

* Sukawaty will be based in firm's London office from Jan. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
