2014年 2月 12日

Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini delists 14 metals warehouses in Dutch port

LONDON Feb 11 Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini has delisted 14 metals warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday.

The move by Pacorini comes as the market prepares for tighter LME rules to reduce wait times to access metal in warehouses following complaints, lawsuits and regulatory pressure.

Pacorini in Vlissingen rivalled Goldman Sachs's Metro warehousing subsidiary in Detroit in having the longest queues for aluminium.

On Monday, Trafigura's Impala Terminals UK Ltd delisted eight metals warehouses in Antwerp.
