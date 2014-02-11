Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini delists 14 metals warehouses in Dutch port

LONDON Feb 11 Glencore Xstrata's
Pacorini has delisted 14 metals warehouses in the Dutch port of
Vlissingen, the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday.
The move by Pacorini comes as the market prepares for
tighter LME rules to reduce wait times to access metal in
warehouses following complaints, lawsuits and regulatory
pressure.
Pacorini in Vlissingen rivalled Goldman Sachs's Metro
warehousing subsidiary in Detroit in having the longest queues
for aluminium.
On Monday, Trafigura's Impala Terminals UK Ltd
delisted eight metals warehouses in Antwerp.