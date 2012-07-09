UPDATE 2-Warnaco says to review European business

July 9 Clothing company Warnaco Group Inc
said on Monday the ongoing economic crisis in Europe has
prompted a review of its operations there as it tries to save
money.
Europe is Warnaco 's second biggest market after the United
States, accounting for about 24 percent of sales.
Warnaco, which had traditionally sold its goods through
department stores, is working to expand its business in the
faster growing regions of Asia and Latin America a nd is opening
its own stores.
The maker of Calvin Klein underwear and Warner's bras
expects the review will result in a restructuring of the
European business. While early in the process, Warnaco said it
expects the move will see "considerable cost savings" and
better profits.
Chief Executive Helen McCluskey, who took over in December,
said the company will provide an update on its European
performance and the status of the review on its second-quarter
investor call on Aug. 2.
Shares of the company fell 1.8 percent at $42.27 Monday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.