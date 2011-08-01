UPDATE 3-Warnaco profit beats expectations, raises outlook

* Q2 EPS ex-items was 82 cents; analysts expected 75 cents
* Revenue increases 14 pct to $591.4 mln
* Raises 2011 outlook
* Shares up 4.5 pct in after-hours trading
(Adds details on gross margin, retail sales)
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Clothing company Warnaco Group
Inc WRC.N posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit
and raised its full-year outlook as it expands its
international footprint and retail space.
The shares of the maker of Calvin Klein underwear and
Warner's bras rose 4.5 percent to $55 in after-hours trading
from their close at $52.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Warnaco, which had traditionally sold its goods through
department stores, is working to expand its business in the faster growing regions of Asia and Latin America, as well as
its own retail stores.
By the end of the year, the company expects to have about a
million square feet of retail space, with retail accounting for
more than one-third of total revenue and about 80 percent of
profit.
The company now expects earnings of $4 to $4.15 per share
in 2011 on revenue that is expected to grow 10 percent to 12
percent. Its prior forecast called for earnings of $3.95 to
$4.15 per share and revenue growth of 9 percent to 11 percent.
Still, the company expects its gross margin to contract
slightly this year, due to increased promotions and higher
costs for materials such as cotton.
In the second quarter, net income was $45.5 million, or
$1.01 per share, up from $29.9 million, or 65 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, Warnaco earned 82 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average were expecting 75 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 14 percent to $591.4 million, topping
analysts' average estimate of $581.5 million. International
revenue jumped 32 percent, while retail revenue jumped 38
percent.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Andre Grenon)