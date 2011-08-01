UPDATE 3-Warnaco profit beats expectations, raises outlook

* Q2 EPS ex-items was 82 cents; analysts expected 75 cents

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Clothing company Warnaco Group Inc WRC.N posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit and raised its full-year outlook as it expands its international footprint and retail space.

The shares of the maker of Calvin Klein underwear and Warner's bras rose 4.5 percent to $55 in after-hours trading from their close at $52.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Warnaco, which had traditionally sold its goods through department stores, is working to expand its business in the faster growing regions of Asia and Latin America, as well as its own retail stores.

By the end of the year, the company expects to have about a million square feet of retail space, with retail accounting for more than one-third of total revenue and about 80 percent of profit.

The company now expects earnings of $4 to $4.15 per share in 2011 on revenue that is expected to grow 10 percent to 12 percent. Its prior forecast called for earnings of $3.95 to $4.15 per share and revenue growth of 9 percent to 11 percent.

Still, the company expects its gross margin to contract slightly this year, due to increased promotions and higher costs for materials such as cotton.

In the second quarter, net income was $45.5 million, or $1.01 per share, up from $29.9 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Warnaco earned 82 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 14 percent to $591.4 million, topping analysts' average estimate of $581.5 million. International revenue jumped 32 percent, while retail revenue jumped 38 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)