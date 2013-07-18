'Idol' overseer Darnell joins Warner to supervise reality shows

July 18 Mike Darnell, who left the Fox TV network earlier this year after shepherding hit shows like "American Idol" and "So You Think you Can Dance," joined Warner Brothers to oversee the studio's reality programming, the company said on Thursday.

Darnell left Fox in May when the network lost its lead among the younger audience most appealing to advertisers. At Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner, Darnell will oversee programs that include the talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and NBC's singing competition "The Voice."