Time Warner unit settles charges it used online 'influencers' -FTC

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
WASHINGTON, July 11 Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc, a unit of Time Warner Inc, has settled charges that it deceived consumers by failing to adequately disclose its use of online "influencers" to promote a video game, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC said that under a proposed order, Warner Bros. is barred from failing to make such disclosures in the future and cannot misrepresent sponsored content as being independent opinions of video game enthusiasts. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.