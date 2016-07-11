版本:
Time Warner unit settles charges it used online 'influencers' -FTC

WASHINGTON, July 11 Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc, a unit of Time Warner Inc, has settled charges that it deceived consumers by failing to adequately disclose its use of online "influencers" to promote a video game, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC said that under a proposed order, Warner Bros. is barred from failing to make such disclosures in the future and cannot misrepresent sponsored content as being independent opinions of video game enthusiasts. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

