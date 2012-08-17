Bayer sues Warner Chilcott for patent infringement

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 17 Warner Chilcott Plc said German drugmaker Bayer Pharma AG filed a complaint against the U.S. pharmaceutical company, alleging that Warner's oral contraceptive drug Lo Loestrin FE infringes a Bayer patent.
According to the complaint filed in a U.S. district court, Bayer is seeking an injunction on the product along with unspecified monetary damages, Warner said in a filing.
New Jersey-based Warner said it would defend the litigation as it believes the complaint lacks merit.
Bayer could not immediately be reached for comment.
Warner Chilcott's shares were a cent down at $16.98 in trading after the bell. They closed at $16.99 earlier on Friday on the Nasdaq.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.