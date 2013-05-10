版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 11日 星期六 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-Warner Chilcott shares rise 16 pct in heavy volume

NEW YORK May 10 Warner Chilcott Plc : * Shares rise 16 percent in about five times average daily volume
