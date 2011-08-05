UPDATE 1-Warner Chilcott Q2 profit beats estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $0.94 vs est $0.89
* Q2 rev down 18 pct to $670.2 mln
* Says no longer expects 2011 revenue to be at high end of
range
(Follows alerts)
AUG 5 - Warner Chilcott Ltd posted
better-than-expected second-quarter profit despite a fall in
revenue, as its research and development costs halved during the
period.
For 2011, the specialty pharmaceutical company backed its
outlook of adjusted earnings of $3.70 to $3.80 a share on
revenue of $2.70-$2.80 billion, but said it no longer expects
revenue to be at the high end of its range, as it forecast
earlier.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.79 a share on revenue
of $2.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Warner Chilcott reported April-June cash net income of $71.8
million, or 28 cents a share, compared with $115.2 million, or
46 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, adjusted cash net income was 94 cents a
share.
Revenue fell 18 percent to $670.2 million. Global sales of
its key osteoporosis drug Actonel fell 27 percent to $193
million.
Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 89 cents a share on
revenue of $675.5 million.
In April, the company had said it would restructure its
western Europe operations and cut around a fifth of its
workforce as Actonel lost exclusivity last year in Western
Europe.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of
$5 billion, closed at $18.07 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)