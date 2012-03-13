UPDATE 1-FDA warns Warner Chilcott on Puerto Rico plant violations

March 13 Irish drugmaker Warner Chilcott
Plc said it has received a warning letter from U.S.
health regulators for violating certain manufacturing practices
related to its oral contraceptive.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleged that Warner
Chilcott failed to evaluate its corrective actions to ensure
that certain stability issues concerning the drug, Ovcon 50,
were adequately addressed, the company said.
The FDA issued the warning letter after inspecting the
company's Fajardo facility in Puerto Rico in June and July 2011.
"Until the cited issues are resolved, the FDA may withhold
approval of requests for, among other things, pending drug
applications listing the Fajardo facility," the company said in
a filing.
However, Warner Chilcott does not expect that its ability to
manufacture or ship any of its current material products from
its Fajardo facility will be impacted, the company said.
Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company closed at $17.12
on Monday on the Nasdaq.