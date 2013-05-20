CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Actavis to buy Warner Chilcott in $5 billion stock deal

(Corrects to show deal value of $5 billion, not $8.5 billion)
May 20 Generic drugmaker Actavis Inc,
which has been the subject of intense takeover speculation, said
on Monday that it had struck a deal to buy specialty
pharmaceuticals company Warner Chilcott Plc for $5
billion in stock.
The move comes as Actavis has spurned approaches from
Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and Mylan Inc. Analysts have
said that if Actavis were to buy Warner Chilcott, it would kill
the chances of its being taken over.
Warner Chilcott shareholders will receive 0.16 share of the
combined company. The companies said that would equate to $20.08
per share, based on Actavis' closing share price of $125.50 on
Friday.
The purchase price is a 34 percent premium to Warner
Chilcott's closing share price of $15.01 on May 9, the day
before the companies disclosed that they were in talks. Warner
Chilcott shares have since risen and closed on Friday at $19.19,
narrowing the premium to less than 5 percent.
Shares of Warner Chilcott were up 2.6 percent at $19.70 in
trading before the market opened, while Actavis rose 2 percent
to $128.
Warner Chilcott brings a portfolio of branded women's health
pharmaceuticals such as the contraceptive patch to Actavis,
which makes and sells generic version of drugs that are no
longer protected by patents. Because Warner Chilcott is based in
Ireland, the deal creates a money-saving lower tax rate for
Actavis, analysts have said. The combined company would have $11
billion in sales.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Esha Dey in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Von Ahn)