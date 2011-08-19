UPDATE 2-Bronfman steps down as Warner Music CEO

* Bronfman takes on chairman role
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Billionaire Edgar Bronfman Jr
is stepping down as chief executive of Warner Music Group Corp,
the world's third-largest music company, just two months after
the company was bought by Len Blavatnik's Access Industries.
Stephen Cooper, a long-time Blavatnik executive, will now
run the company on a day-to-day basis while Bronfman takes on
the role of chairman.
As chairman, Bronfman is now expected to focus his
attention primarily on the acquisition of London-based EMI
Group. Cooper is a turnaround specialist with companies like
MGM Studios and worked with others like LyondellBassell
Industries but has limited experience in the music business.
The role swap could herald the eventual exit of Bronfman
from Warner Music in coming months. He is more likely to leave
the company he bought in 2004 if he fails in his long-held
ambition to combine Warner Music with EMI, according to one
person familiar with his thinking. "Edgar has less interest in
running the company on a day-to-day basis now it's someone
else's company."
In a memo obtained by Reuters, Bronfman told Warner Music
staff: "In several discussions with Len and the Access team, I
conveyed my strong conviction that my energies on behalf of the
company would best be directed toward transformative
transactions and long-term strategy."
Warner Music's artists include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green
Day, Bruno Mars and R.E.M.
Bronfman headed the acquisition of Warner Music from Time
Warner Inc (TWX.N) in 2004 in partnership with a group of
private equity investors led by Thomas Lee Partners. Thomas
Lee, who had served as board member between 2004 and July this
year, is rejoining the board of the privately held company.
Bronfman's reign as chief executive of Warner Music has
been mixed during a period of severe downturn in the music
business.
Bronfman and his private equity partners made a huge return
on their investment in Warner Music when they paid $2.5 billion
for the music company and sold it seven years later for $3.3
billion to Access. But ordinary shareholders are less likely to
be satisfied after the company went public in 2005 at $17 a
share, and a year later turned down a $28.50 offer from EMI.
Warner Music was sold in May at $8.25.
In January, Bronfman was convicted of insider trading from
his time as vice-chairman of Vivendi between 2000 and 2003, and
received a 15-month suspended sentence which he said he would
appeal.
EMI was put up for sale by owner Citigroup (C.N) earlier
this year and Bronfman's team is widely seen as a leading
contender for the home of the Beatles, Coldplay and Katy Perry.
Other bidders for EMI's assets include Vivendi SA's (VIV.PA)
Universal Music and Sony Corp's (6758.T) Sony Music
Entertainment.
Others potential bidders for parts or all of the
114-year-old British music company include Ronald Perelman's
MacAndrews & Forbes, Tom Gores' Platinum Equity and BMG Music
Rights -- a joint venture between Bertelsmann and Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts. [KKR.UL] (KKR.N)
Analysts estimate that EMI could be sold for $2.5 billion
to $4 billion.
Top music executives including Lyor Cohen, CEO of recorded
music, and Cameron Strang, CEO of Warner/Chappell Music
publishing, are expected to remain in their positions and
report to Cooper.
