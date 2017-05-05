CORRECTED-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward" Buffett told CNBC during an interview. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)