版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一 19:43 BJT

Warren Resources defers $7.5 mln interest payment due Monday

Feb 1 Oil and gas producer Warren Resources Inc said it would defer a $7.5 million semi-annual interest payment due on Monday in an attempt to reach a deal with its creditors that will help it improve its capital structure.

The company, which has hired Jefferies LLC to help with a potential restructuring, said it had sufficient liquidity to make the interest payment in full. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐