公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五

Warren Resources files for chapter 11 bankruptcy -court filing

WILMINGTON, Del., June 2 Warren Resources Inc <WRES.O, an exploration and production company with operations in California and Pennsylvania, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, according to a court filing.

The company listed assets of $230 million and debts of $545 million, as of Jan. 31, according to court documents. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

