2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-Warrnambool says directors maintain their unanimous recommendation that shareholders reject Bega offer

Nov 20 Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd : * Says directors continue to believe that terms of final Bega offer are

materially inadequate and do not reflect fair value * Says directors maintain their unanimous recommendation that shareholders

reject the Bega offer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
