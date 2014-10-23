版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Warteck Invest says appoints Stefan Hilber as Chief Financial Officer

Oct 23 Warteck Invest Ltd

* Says appoints Stefan Hilber as Chief Financial Officer

* Says Stefan Hilber's effective date as CFO is May 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
