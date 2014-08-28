版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 12:52 BJT

BRIEF-Warteck Invest reports H1 net profit of CHF 5.60 million

Aug 28 Warteck Invest Ltd : * Says H1 net profit CHF 5.60 million versus CHF 5.26 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 11.02 million versus CHF 10.34 million year ago * Says H1 rental income CHF 14.28 million versus CHF 13.39 million year ago * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1qB0Dhj] * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐