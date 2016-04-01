Washington nuclear plant restarts after shutdown

BRIEF-AnaptysBio Inc sees IPO of 4 mln shares
* Anaptysbio Inc sees its IPO 4 million shares priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share Source text (http://bit.ly/2jrOz5X) Further company coverage:
* Anaptysbio Inc sees its IPO 4 million shares priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share Source text (http://bit.ly/2jrOz5X) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* J O Hambro Capital Management Limited reports 5.06 percent passive stake in Cyberark Software Ltd as of December 30, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2j49Cbl) Further company coverage: