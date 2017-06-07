Protester who disrupted oil pipeline convicted of burglary in Washington state

June 7 A climate-change activist who disrupted
the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United
States to protest global warming was found guilty of burglary in
Washington state on Wednesday.
But a Skagit County Superior Court jury deadlocked on a
second charge of sabotage against Kenneth Ward, said Jay O'Hara
of the Climate Disobedience Center, a group that both men helped
co-found.
Ward, 60, was ordered to return to court on June 23 for
sentencing on the burglary count, which carries a maximum
punishment of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
A first jury weighing the charges against Ward deadlocked on
both counts in February.
Prosecutors were expected to decide in the coming weeks
whether to put him on trial a third time on the sabotage charge.
Prosecutors did not immediately return a call seeking
comment.
Ward has not disputed that he shut down a valve on Kinder
Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain Pipeline near Burlington,
Washington, but maintains that his actions are necessary in the
face of the government's failure to address global warming.
Groups have also protested the nearly completed Dakota
Access and Keystone XL pipeline.
He was arrested in October when he and other activists in
four states cut padlocks and chains and entered remote flow
stations to turn off valves to try to stop crude from moving
through lines that carry as much as 15 percent of daily U.S. oil
consumption.
Officials, pipeline companies and experts said the
protesters could have caused environmental damage themselves by
shutting down the lines.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)