UPDATE 2-Seattle passes law letting Uber, Lyft drivers unionize

By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 14 Seattle on Monday became
the first U.S. city to pass a law giving drivers for Uber and
Lyft the right to unionize, a new challenge to the ride
companies' success as they confront mounting dissatisfaction
over how drivers are treated.
The law approved unanimously by the Seattle City Council
recognizes the right of drivers for on-demand ride companies
known as Transportation Network Companies, as well as taxi and
for-hire drivers, to collectively negotiate on pay and working
conditions.
Uber and Lyft both opposed the measure and argue that
federal law precludes such local legislation. The law marks a
new approach to addressing the heated debate over whether Uber
and Lyft drivers ought to have some or all the legal rights of
employees, which would substantially increase companies' costs.
Despite facing regulatory battles in Seattle, both companies
have growth in popularity there, with thousands of drivers using
the app.
"Unfortunately, the ordinance passed today threatens the
privacy of drivers, imposes substantial costs on passengers and
the city, and conflicts with longstanding federal law," said
Chelsea Wilson, Lyft public policy communications manager.
Uber said about half its drivers work fewer than 10 hours a
week, and there is such a high turnover of drivers that
designating them as employees or allowing them to unionize
doesn't make sense.
Uber is widely expected to sue, although Lyft said it did
not have plans to sue.
Seattle Councilman Mike O'Brien, who proposed the measure,
predicted Uber would sue and said the city had the resources to
defend the ordinance.
"We now have a $60 billion organization making a lot of
money while some drivers are making less than $3 per hour," he
said.
At least 1,000 drivers have already organized as part of the
App-Based Drivers Association.
The Seattle law does not rule on whether drivers are
employees or contractors but extends to drivers rights usually
reserved for employees.
"It's a reaction to the employment issue without solving
that bigger problem," said Richard Reibstein, a labor lawyer who
runs the independent contractor practice at Pepper Hamilton.
"Until such time as their status is resolved in each state,
those who are unhappy will seek political action to advance
their causes."
Hundreds of union supporters and drivers packed the city
council chambers Monday afternoon.
"It's pretty much making minimum wage" after deducting
costs, said Sean Janaba, 34, of Seattle, who has been driving
for Uber for three years. "Things are getting worse."
The per-mile fare for Uber and Lyft rides in Seattle is
$1.35, a little more than half what it was a couple years ago.
In other cities, Uber has regularly cut fares to attract
passengers.
At least nine states have issued rulings that drivers are
independent contractors, but in two separate cases in
California, drivers were deemed employees and got unemployment
benefits.
Other drivers have sued Uber for misclassifying them as
contractors. Uber is facing a class-action suit in California
that could include tens of thousands of drivers.
Uber and other opponents to the Seattle ordinance argue that
federal law prohibits independent contractors from collective
bargaining, since the law only covers employees.
But farm workers and home health care workers, who are also
not addressed by the federal law, have been allowed to unionize
under state law, which could give Seattle a defense for its
action.
To have a city pass such a law, however, "is extremely
uncommon," Reibstein said. Some question whether cities have
that legal authority.
There are also federal anti-trust statutes that could be
triggered if driver unions are perceived as fixing prices and
eroding free market competition.
(Additional reporting by Mike Rosenberg, Editing Peter
Henderson & Shri Navaratnam)