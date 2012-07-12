UPDATE 1-Washington Federal net interest income falls

* Net interest income $97 mln vs $107 mln last year

* EPS $0.33 vs $0.27 year ago

* Shares fall as much as 7 pct

July 12 Washington Federal Inc posted a higher third-quarter profit on improved credit quality, but the bank's lending income fell 10 percent, sending its shares down as much as 7 percent.

Banks have seen their profits pressured as the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at historical lows and as the industry can no longer count on lower provisioning cost to boost earnings.

Net income rose 17 percent to $35.1 million, or 33 cents a share, from $30.1 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago, helped by lower bad loan provisions.

Provision for soured loans almost halved to $10 million.

However, net interest income -- the difference between what it earns on loans and paid out on deposits -- fell to $97 million from $107 million due to lower asset yields.

"Management and the board ... recognize the formidable challenges presented longer term by extraordinarily low interest rates and muddled market conditions," Chief Executive Roy Whitehead said.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington-based lender touched a five-week low of $15.30 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.