UPDATE 2-WaMu settles dispute, eyes bankruptcy exit

Dec 13 Washington Mutual Inc,
the biggest bank to fail in U.S. history, said it reached a
settlement in a dispute between shareholders and certain
creditors that had prevented the bank from emerging from Chapter
11 bankruptcy proceedings.
WaMu got a respite late on Monday when it said in a court
filing that the shareholders represented by an equity committee
would drop legal claims against settlement noteholders.
"The Equity Committee and its advisors are pleased with the
result and look forward to and support the swift confirmation of
the plan," said Michael Willingham, chairman of the Equity
Committee appointed in the Chapter 11 proceedings.
Washington Mutual has languished in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
since regulators seized its savings and loan in September 2008.
The plan to settle the dispute will allow WaMu to distribute
$7 billion to creditors.
"The proposed settlement agreement represents a positive
step toward completing the Chapter 11 process," WaMu said.
WaMu's reorganized assets will consist of its equity
interests in WMI Investment Corp and WM Mortgage Reinsurance Co
Inc. The reorganized company will be funded by a $75 million
contribution from certain creditors. The reorganized entity will
also receive a credit line of $125 million from the noteholders,
according to the court filing.
WaMu said the majority of common equity in the reorganized
company will be distributed to the company's current preferred
and common equity holders.
In September, Judge Mary Walrath rejected WaMu's second
attempt to end its bankruptcy as disputes raged between the
shareholders and noteholders.
In her earlier opinion, Walrath had ordered mediation as a
way to end lingering disputes between the warring parties.
Washington Mutual filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, at
the height of the financial crisis, after regulators seized its
savings and loan business.
The banking business was sold by the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp to JPMorgan Chase & Co for $1.88 billion.
Almost immediately after the bankruptcy started, Washington
Mutual, the FDIC and JPMorgan began a legal battle to sort out
who owned what of the failed bank.
The case is In re Washington Mutual, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 08-12229.