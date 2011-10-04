WaMu sees path to quick confirmation of Ch. 11 plan

* WaMu says it can resolve plan rejection by Oct. 31
* WaMu: Limit mediation to insider trading claim
* Status conference scheduled for Thursday
Oct 4 Washington Mutual Inc WAMUQ.PK said it
could end its three-year bankruptcy by November, allowing it to
distribute $7 billion to creditors, if a judge limits the scope
of outstanding disputes to be mediated.
Washington Mutual has languished in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
since regulators seized its savings and loan in September 2008
in the biggest bank failure in U.S. history.
Delaware bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath last month rejected
the company's bankruptcy plan, which lays out how it will repay
creditors. In her opinion, she ordered mediation as a way to
end lingering disputes.
In a court filing late on Monday, the company suggested
that it could present a revised bankruptcy plan that would
resolve Walrath's concerns and be out of bankruptcy by Oct.
31.
The company said the proposed changes do not affect the
payouts to creditors and would not require putting the modified
plan to a new vote of creditors.
Ending the bankruptcy quickly would require that mediation
would be limited to one issue: the claim by shareholders that
hedge funds that negotiated Washington Mutual's bankruptcy plan
engaged in insider trading.
Shareholders accuse the hedge funds of using information
gleaned from negotiating Washington Mutual's bankruptcy plan to
score big profits trading the company's securities.
Shareholders believe their claim of insider trading could
be remedied by preventing the hedge funds from collecting some
of the roughly $2 billion they are owed by Washington Mutual.
That claim could be resolved after the company exits
bankruptcy without any impact on other creditors, Washington
Mutual's attorney, Brian Rosen, said on Tuesday.
Washington Mutual, its creditors and shareholders are
scheduled to discuss how to proceed at a status conference on
Thursday in Delaware's bankruptcy court.
The case is In re Washington Mutual, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 08-12229.
(Reporting by Tom Hals, editing by Maureen Bavdek)