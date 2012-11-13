Marty Baron to take top news job at Washington Post

* Baron, currently Boston Globe editor, starts next year
* Will replace Marcus Brauchli
* Brauchli to become VP at the Washington Post Co
Nov 13 The Washington Post named Marty Baron
executive editor, effective Jan. 2, 2013, the newspaper said on
Tuesday.
Baron, currently the top editor of the Boston Globe, will
succeed Marcus Brauchli, who has been in the post since 2008.
Baron will be the paper's third editor over the span of 22
years. Prior to Brauchli, the newsroom was led by long-time
editor Leonard Downie Jr.
"We are thrilled to have Marty Baron lead the Washington
Post's newsroom," Publisher Katharine Weymouth, whose family
controls the paper, said in a statement.
"He has a demonstrated record of producing the highest
quality journalism, which matches the legacy and expectations of
The Post."
Baron takes control of the newsroom during a time of
unprecedented challenges for newspapers, which are struggling
with declining advertising revenue and readers who prefer
smartphones and tablets to ink and paper.
The Washington Post Co has said print advertising
revenue at the Post fell 11 percent to $51.4 million in the
third quarter.
Baron has served as editor of the Globe, owned by the New
York Times Co, since 2001. Under his leadership, the
paper won six Pulitzer prizes.
Brauchli, who was previously with the Wall Street Journal,
will assume a new role as vice president of the Washington Post
Co, working closely with Chairman and Chief Executive Donald
Graham.
"Under his leadership, we have become one newsroom
publishing on multiple platforms, traffic has grown
substantially and we are consistently recognized as among the
most innovative mainstream news sites," Weymouth said.