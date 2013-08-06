For the Grahams of the Post, stewardship was the mission

* Commitment to public service became expensive
* Won numerous Pulitzer Prizes as circulation declined
By Fred Barbash
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 For years, the Graham family,
owners of the Washington Post, would fly two dozen senior
editors to a luxury resort in Puerto Rico, where they would
mingle with then-chairwoman Katharine Graham and listen to her
son, Donald Graham, talk about the need to cut expenses.
As they headed for the hotel casino or to the golf course
few editors could take Graham's warnings seriously.
They also knew that when the big story broke, they would be
told personally by Graham to mobilize without regard to cost.
The Grahams tended to describe their mission not as making money
but as "stewardship" in the public interest, a message passed
down through four generations and from the family to the
newspaper's managers.
Post veteran reporter Walter Pincus was hired when Philip
Graham, Katharine Graham's husband, was publisher of the Post.
"When I first joined, Phil told me that if we ever made" more
than a token profit, "we'd be ahead of the game. He thought of
it as a public utility," supported financially by television
stations and other properties owned by the paper, said Pincus.
By the late 1970s, long before the Internet, it was becoming
apparent that the Grahams' public service commitment might not
be fully compatible with the growth required of a publicly
traded company.
Katharine Weymouth, granddaughter of Katharine Graham and
now the Post's publisher, said as much in her comments in the
Post Monday after its sale to Amazon's Jeff Bezos was announced.
"If journalism is the mission, given the pressures to cut
costs and make profits, maybe [staying a publicly traded
company] is not the best place for The Post."
PRIZES WON, READERS LOST
Former Post executive editor Leonard Downie agreed. "A
public corporation, dealing with all this change, is probably
less flexible in being able to maximize the potential of a
multiplatform news organization like the Washington Post than a
private company that does not have to answer to shareholders,"
he said.
The digital revolution has battered the newspaper industry.
Ironically, however, Donald Graham, a technophile in his 60s,
quickly grasped the threat the Internet posed and the
opportunities it presented, said Larry Kramer, a former Post
editor who became a digital news entrepreneur and founder of
what became CBS MarketWatch. He is now president and publisher
of USA Today.
But Graham kept the Washington Post newspaper and its staff
walled off and across the Potomac River from its digital
operation in Virginia when it started. That was a mistake, in
Kramer's view, that wasn't rectified until 2010, more than a
dozen years after the online Post launched.
"They were ahead of their time at certain times," said
Kramer. But the online Post "was never fully integrated into the
business" until it was too late. By then, "they were in a bit of
an identity crisis," he said.
"We expanded the staff like crazy and we went after prizes,
not after readers," said Pincus.
During Donald Graham's final 10 years as publisher, ending
in 2000, "we won more Pulitzers than any other newspaper and
lost 120,000 in circulation." The decline has continued, with
paid circulation dropping 14 percent in the past three years, to
480,166.
"A newspaper as a newspaper," said Pincus, "can never
generate enough money to keep it coming."